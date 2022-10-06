Ranjith Bandara appointed COPE Chairman

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP, Professor Ranjith Bandara, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).

He was elected to the post with 15 members of the committee voting for him while 7 others voted for opposition MP Eran Wickremeratne.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Dr. Harsha de Silva had earlier resigned from the new Committee on Public Enterprises and the Opposition had nominated Professor Charitha Herath to the vacant seat.

Professor Charitha Herath had been overlooked from the new COPE committee.

Herath was elected as the Chairman of COPE for the Second Session of the ninth Parliament in February this year.

Herath served as the Chairman of the COPE committee until Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed President and the committees were later dissolved.

Under Herath’s leadership the COPE committee investigated several discrepancies in State institutions, including Sri Lankan Airlines. (Colombo Gazette)