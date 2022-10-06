President to visit India for key talks with Modi

By Easwaran Rutnam

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is to visit India to have key discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The President told Parliament today that he informed Modi of his intention to visit New Delhi for talks.

Wickremesinghe said that he had brief discussions with Modi in Japan recently.

The President said that he had told Modi that he hopes to visit New Delhi for further discussions.

Wickremesinghe did not say when he hopes to undertake his first visit to New Delhi as President.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka has always had the support of the Modi Government.

He said that India has shown interest in helping Sri Lanka recover from the economic crisis. (Colombo Gazette)