Minister reveals MPs requesting to transfer, promote cops

Public Security Minister Tiran Alles revealed in Parliament today that MPs from both the Government and opposition have requested him to transfer or promote some policemen.

Responding to a question raised in Parliament today, the Minister said that he had got a number of such requests.

He said that even today he had received one such request from an opposition MP.

However, the Public Security Minister said that any transfer or promotion can be carried out only if approved by the Public Service Commission.

The Minister said that he will not carry out any transfer or promotion under political pressure.

Tiran Alles said that just because a politician makes a request a policeman will not be transferred or promoted. (Colombo Gazette)