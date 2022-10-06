Intelligence officer follows Sumanthiran and Shanakiyan

An intelligence officer has been found to have followed Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MPs M.A Sumanthiran and Shanakiya Rasamanickam, Parliament was informed today.

Sumanthiran told Parliament that the officer had followed them on a motorcycle yesterday (Wednesday) when they were heading for a meeting in separate vehicles.

Raising a privilege issue in Parliament today, Sumanthiran said that a security officer assigned to him and MP Rasamanickam found that a motorcycle was following them.

The motorcycle was also found parked outside the building where the two MPs were having the meeting.

The security of the MPs took a photograph of the motorcycle and informed the Police.

The Police had found that the motorcycle belonged to an intelligence officer assigned to follow them.

Sumanthiran said that the incident happened after it was found this week that MP Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan had sent a video of TNA leader R. Sampanthan taken inside Parliament to a Facebook page.

A voice on the video is heard saying that Sampanthan is of no use to anyone and is selfishly occupying a seat in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)