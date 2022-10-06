India notes inadequate progress in Sri Lanka

India today noted the “inadequate” progress made in Sri Lanka on the commitments in the spirit of the 13th Constitutional Amendment.

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva today, Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, Permanent Representative of India to the UN and other International Organizations, said that while India has taken note of the commitments by the Government of Sri Lanka on issues of implementation of the commitments in the spirit of the 13th Constitutional Amendment, meaningful devolution and the early conduct of provincial elections, “we believe that the progress towards the same remains inadequate.” India urged Sri Lanka to work meaningfully towards early implementation of these commitments.

He said that achieving prosperity for all Sri Lankans and realising the legitimate aspirations of Tamils of Sri Lanka for prosperity, dignity and peace are two sides of the same coin,.

The Ambassador stressed that as an immediate neighbour, India has substantially contributed to the relief, rehabilitation, resettlement and reconstruction process in Sri Lanka after 2009.

“In finding a lasting and effective solution for peace and reconciliation in Sri Lanka, India has always been guided by the two fundamental principles of support to the aspirations of the Tamils for equality, justice, dignity and peace and unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sri Lanka,” he added.

India abstained from voting for the resolution on Sri Lanka which was eventually passed. (Colombo Gazette)