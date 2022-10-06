Hilton Colombo celebrates the 28th Year of the original Oktoberfest

Eins, Zwei, Drei, G’suffa! Experience the most authentic Oktoberfest in Sri Lanka as Hilton Colombo celebrates the 28th Oktoberfest. The Sports Centre Arena will be transformed once again to an expansive biergärten under a grand marquee for the most authentic brew festival in the country. Mark your calendars from the 27th October to 5th November and be ready to indulge in an endless stretch of a sumptuous Bavarian feast, limitless towers of brew, games and exciting raffle prizes.

Hilton Colombo’s master artisans remain true to their commitment to gastronomic excellence and presents an authentic feast of Bavarian specialties featuring roasted pork knuckles, schnitzels, pretzels, sour dough loaf with Obatza, baked farmers meatloaf, sauerkraut, 100% homemade sausages made to original Bavarian recipes churned out by the hotel’s butchery vouching to deliver authentic Bavarian specialties from breads to appetizers and salads, to mains and delectable desserts like assorted German cakes; Früchte Compot – Mixed fruit compote with cream Black Forest, Linzer Torte, Bee String cake with layers of honey – vanilla butter cream topped with almond flakes and Kaiserschmarrn, a shredded pancake with black raisin, icing sugar & apple sauce and an all-time favorite; the Mixed Berry Strudel topped with vanilla sauce or ice cream.

“More than 2,400 kgs of sausages, 5000 plus potato dumplings, approximately 800kgs of Sauerkraut, 2,200 pork knuckles, over 4000 pork Schnitzels and more items are produced in-house, and we are looking forward to a successful Oktoberfest this year too” says Kapila Mohotti – Director Food & Beverage.

Speaking about the entertainment, Mohotti commented that the popular “Oompah” Bavarian band will be back after a lapse of two years, bringing musical delight to the evening’s colorful festivities. Further, the sounds of the familiar cow bells and the Bavarian whip cracking, table top dancing, brew drinking and power hammer competitions, and servers dressed in traditional dirndls, will add to the festivities.

Turn the ten days into a fun-filled getaway at Hilton Colombo. Ladies put on your dirndls and gentlemen turn up in your lederhosen and celebrate in the true spirit and fashion of Oktoberfest. After an evening of gastronomic indulgence and live musical entertainment, retreat to a relaxing sanctuary at Hilton Colombo for a staycation* (*contact Room Reservations on 2492492 for details).

For more details on corporate discounts or other inquiries, please contact the Customer

Relations Team on +94 11 2492 260. Advance purchase is required by logging into www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com.

Partners HNB are offering their card holders up to 25% Savings (terms & conditions apply).