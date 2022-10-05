War of words between Sajith and Prasanna in Parliament

A war of words erupted between Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and Minister Prasanna Ranatunga in Parliament today.

The heated exchange took place over the detention of the convener of the Inter University Students’ Federation Wasantha Mudalige and two others.

Premadasa said that there are concerns over the safety of Wasantha Mudalige and two others detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

He appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene and speak to the President and secure their release.

Ranatunga responded by accusing the main opposition of giving leadership to the ‘Aragalaya’ protesters to attack houses of politicians and murder one MP.

However, Premadasa said that the main opposition does not condone the violence that took place during the protests against the Government.

Prasanna Ranatunga also accused the Opposition Leader of remaining silent when the Vice Chancellor of the Peradeniya University was threatened with death.

He also said that the opposition had not spoken against serious incidents of ragging reported at the Peradeniya University.

Premadasa said that the main opposition was against ragging and demanded that the Government take action. (Colombo Gazette)