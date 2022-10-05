Summons issued on State Minister Sanath Nishantha

Summons have been issued on State Minister Sanath Nishantha by the Court of Appeal to show cause over the contempt of court charges levelled against him.

The Court of Appeal has ordered State Minister Sanath Nishantha to appear in court on 13th October.

The summons were issued after considering a petition filed against the State Minister accusing him of making comments in contempt of court.

Sanath Nishantha was accused of making comments critical of the process of granting bail by court.

He had allegedly made the statement on 23rd August. (Colombo Gazette)