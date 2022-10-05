Litro domestic gas prices reduced

The price of domestic gas sold by Litro Gas Lanka Limited has been reduced.

The company said that the price of a 12.5kg Litro Gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 271, a 5kg cylinder by Rs. 107 and a 2.3kg cylinder by Rs. 48.

Accordingly, a 12.5kg cylinder will now be sold at Rs. 4,280.00, a 5kg cylinder at Rs. 1,720.00 and a 2.3kg cylinder at Rs. 800.00.

Litro Gas Lanka Limited Chairman Muditha Peiris said that the price cut has been carried out in accordance with a gas price formula.

He also said that by December Litro hopes to repay the debt owed to the World Bank for the loan offered to purchase gas during the gas crisis.

Peiris also said that as a company, Litro is moving forward with minimum profits. (Colombo Gazette)