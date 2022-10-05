Kabir Hashim elected as Chairman of COPA

Opposition Member of Parliament Kabir Hashim has been elected as the new Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).

He was unanimously elected to the post by the members of the committee today.

MP S. B. Dissanayake proposed his name as the Chairman of the Committee and was seconded by Member of Parliament Niroshan Perera.

Hashim said that he hopes to get the support of the former chairmen and members of the committee to carry out the work of the committee more efficiently.

State Ministers Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Mohan Priyadarshana De Silva, (Dr.) Suren Raghavan, Wimalaweera Dissanayake, Diana Gamage, Kader Masthan, Members of Parliament S. B. Dissanayake, (Dr.) Sarath Weerasekera, Niroshan Perera, (Dr.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Ashok Abeysinghe, Buddhika Pathirana, Jayantha Samaraweera, Hesha Withanage, Isuru Dodangoda, (Dr.) Major Pradeep Undugoda, Wasantha Yapabandara, Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, Sahan Pradeep, D. Weerasingha, Weerasumana Weerasinghe, (Prof.) Charitha Herath and (Dr.) Harini Amarasuriya are the other members of the committee. (Colombo Gazette)