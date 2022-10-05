Immigration, Emigration brought under Public Security Ministry

The Immigration and Emigration Department has been brought under the Ministry of Public Security.

The Department of Registration of Persons and the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board (NDDCB) has also been brought under the Ministry of Public Security.

An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued bringing the three departments under the Ministry of Public Security.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued the gazette notice amending an earlier gazette removing the three institutions and placing them under the Ministry of Public Security.(Colombo Gazette)