Gotabaya’s return to politics not ruled out

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s return to politics has not been ruled out, sources told Colombo Gazette.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) members close to the former President said that a group of MPs are attempting to pave the way for his return to politics.

Sources said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was forced out of office as a result of protests by the public, is also keen to return to politics and retire with his head held high.

However, there has not been any official statement from Rajapaksa over his future in politics.

Rajapaksa was forced to flee the country as a result of mass protests which resulted in the President’s House being stormed by the public.

He later returned to the country after Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed President through a Parliament vote.

A number of SLPP members are already preparing the ground for a new alliance to be formed under the leadership of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

It is still not clear if Gotabaya Rajapaksa will work with Mahinda Rajapaksa and if he does, then in what capacity. (Colombo Gazette)