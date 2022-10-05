Concerns raised over serious incidents of ragging

Concerns have been raised over serious incidents of ragging reported recently in State universities.

State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Thennakoon said that student unions are practising fascism in universities.

He said that the student unions are also engaging in extremism and threats.

The State Minister said that first year students are not allowed to wear wristwatches by student unions.

He said that students who wear wristwatches are forced to remove it and wear it on the leg.

Thennakoon said that female students are not allowed to wear chains or earrings.

The State Minister said there are far grave incidents taking place as a result of which the security of university staff and students must be looked into.

State Minister of Higher Education Suren Raghavan told Parliament that a handful of students are attempting to disrupt activities at universities.

He said that parents have raised concerns over the safety of their children. (Colombo Gazette)