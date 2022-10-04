Türkiye insists will not sign resolution on Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

Türkiye has insisted that will not sign a resolution on Sri Lanka presented to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and that a sponsors’ list which was circulated earlier was not accurate.

In a letter to Daily Mirror, the Turkish Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Demet Şekercioğlu said that Türkiye (formerly known as Turkey) has not co-sponsored any resolution adopted on Sri Lanka at the UNHRC, neither in the past, nor during the ongoing 51st Session of the Council.

Furthermore, she noted that Türkiye has made an intervention in the interactive dialogue on Sri Lanka held on 12 September 2022 during the 51st Session of the Council.

In its statement, Turkiye highlighted that given the enormity of the social and economic challenges that Sri Lanka is facing, the Sri Lankan Government should be given time to fulfil its obligations and supported during these difficult times.

Daily Mirror yesterday reported that more countries had signed the resolution on Sri Lanka in Geneva as co-sponsors and Türkiye was among the countries mentioned in the latest document.

“After inquiring, it appeared that the mistake was due to the misreference of the draft resolution with the wrong sponsors’ list,” the Ambassador of Türkiye said.

The draft resolution, titled ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’ was initially sponsored by the UK, US, Germany, Canada, Malawi, Montenegro and North Macedonia. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)