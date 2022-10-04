Ranil denies meeting Arjuna Mahendran in Singapore

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today denied claims he met former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran for lunch in Singapore recently.

Opposition MP S.M Marikkar had alleged that the President met Mahendran in Singapore, while returning from Japan.

He told Parliament today that Wickremesinghe had lunch with Mahendran, who has been accused over the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

However, the President denied the claims.

The President said that he had breakfast with a Minister in Singapore and lunch on the flight.

“If you want I will bring the menu to show what I had that day,” the President said.

The President expressed regret over the false allegations made by the opposition MP. (Colombo Gazette)