PM claims only draft agreement reached with IMF

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told Parliament today that only a draft agreement has been reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Responding to a question raised by MP Wimal Weerawansa, the Prime Minister said that a final agreement has not been reached with the IMF.

Weerawansa asked why the Government has not yet tabled the agreement reached between the Government and the IMF.

The Prime Minister said that the Government has not reached a final agreement with the IMF.

However, Weerawansa said that the IMF was quoted as saying that an agreement had been reached with Sri Lanka.