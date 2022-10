A heated exchange took place in Parliament today after some MPs were accused of branding others as puppets and saying that some are mad.



The heated exchange took place mainly over the composition of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).

MP Wimal Weerawansa was accused of branding some MPs in the new COPE committee as puppets.

Another MP was accused of saying that others were mad.

The comments drew strong reactions from some MPs, including those in the new COPE committee. (Colombo Gazette)