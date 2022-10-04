Iceland confident Sri Lanka will successfully deal with crisis

Iceland is confident Sri Lanka will successfully deal with the economic crisis.

The President of Iceland Guoni Th. Johannesson congratulated President Ranil Wickremesinghe on his election as the President of Sri Lanka.

He also assured to strengthen the bond of friendship between the two countries.

The Iceland President expressed confidence that the people of Sri Lanka will successfully deal with the economic challenges while preserving the social harmony, which must be quintessential to Sri Lanka.

President Johannesson said that people enjoy good relations and there is no doubt that increasing the exchange could be of considerable benefit to both Sri Lanka and Iceland.

Expressing his views on the high inflation Sri Lanka has suffered, he said that inflation is a common problem that Iceland has recognized very well.

Furthermore, he invited everyone to do their best to stand together when wrestling with issues like the recent pandemic and environmental threats, the Sri Lanka President’s Media Division said.

President Johannesson assured his support to strengthen further the bond of friendship between the two countries and wished the government and the people of Sri Lanka good fortune in the future. (Colombo Gazette)