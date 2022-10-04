All services related to fuel, electricity and healthcare declared essential services.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel, all service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding, and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institutions as essential services.

The President by virtue of the powers vested in him in terms of Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979, I, considered it necessary that the services provided by any Public Corporation or Government Department or Local Authority or Co-operative Society or any branch thereof being a Department or Corporation or Local Authority or Co-operative Society, which is engaged in provision of the services specified in the Schedule is essential to the life of the community and is likely to be impeded or interrupted.

As a result he declared the services specified in the Schedule hereto to be an essential public service. (Colombo Gazette)