Offshore patrol vessel provided by US heading to Sri Lanka

An offshore patrol vessel provided by the United States to Sri Lanka, called over at Port Apra in Guam while on its way to Colombo.

Offshore Patrol Vessel P 627 of the Sri Lanka Navy commenced her home bound journey from Seattle on 03rd September 2022.

The Sri Lanka Navy officially took delivery of the EX-United States Coast Guard Cutter, USCGC Douglas Munro on 26th October 2021.

Subsequently, she was designated with the Pennant Number P 627 in SLN Fleet and underwent certain modernization to suit the operational needs of the Sri Lanka Navy. The ship departed for Sri Lanka from the Port of Seattle, United States on 03rd September 2022.

Having covered a long sea voyage of about 5898 nautical miles (10923km) in the Pacific Ocean, P 627 called at Port Apra in Guam for replenishment on 02nd October.

During the passage she is also expected to make port calls at Manila in the Philippines and Changi in Singapore for replenishment and services.

P 627 is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Colombo in the first week of November 2022. (Colombo Gazette)