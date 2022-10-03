No disruption to fuel distribution

The Government assured that there will not be any disruption to the distribution of fuel and urged the public not to panic.

The Fuel Distributors’ Association had said that it will step away from placing orders for fuel from 8 AM tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Association said that the protest was over a decision taken by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to recover 45% discounts awarded to fuel distributors.

The Private Tanker Owners Association said that it will only deliver fuel stocks that have already been ordered.

However, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that there will be no disruption to the fuel distribution process.

He request the public not to panic by misleading news alerts and statements. (Colombo Gazette)