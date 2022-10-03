More countries sign resolution on Sri Lanka 

By Easwaran Rutnam

More countries have signed the resolution on Sri Lanka in Geneva as co-sponsors, Daily Mirror learns.

The resolution has now been signed by Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Slovakia, Sweden, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and United States of America.

The draft resolution, titled ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’ was initially sponsored by the UK, US, Germany, Canada, Malawi, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

Sri Lanka is to call for a vote on the resolution this week.

The draft text requests the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to enhance its monitoring and reporting on the situation of human rights in Sri Lanka, including on progress in reconciliation and accountability, and on the human rights impact of the economic crisis and corruption.

The office has also been requested to present oral updates to the Human Rights Council at its fifty-third session and fifty-fifths sessions, and a written update at its fifty-fourth session and a comprehensive report that includes further options for advancing accountability at its fifty-seventh session in 2024, both to be discussed in the context of an interactive dialogue

The resolution recognises the severe economic crisis which deteriorated in Sri Lanka since late 2021, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the profound impact that this has had on the people of Sri Lanka, including women-led households.

The new resolution also expresses concern over the human rights developments since April 2022 including violence against and arrests of peaceful protestors, as well as violence against Government supporters, resulting in deaths, injuries, destruction and damage to houses of members of Parliament and stresses the importance of independent investigations into all attacks and for those found responsible to be held to account.

The resolution has also sought to extend and reinforce the capacity of the Office of the High Commissioner to collect, consolidate, analyse and preserve information and evidence and to develop possible strategies for future accountability processes for gross violations of human rights or serious violations of international humanitarian law in Sri Lanka, to advocate for victims and survivors, and to support relevant judicial and other proceedings, including in Member States, with competent jurisdiction. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)