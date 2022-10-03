Minister assures organic fertilizer will not be forced on farmers

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera today assured that organic fertilizer will not be forced on farmers.

He said that organic fertilizer is not bad and that there was only an issue in the manner in which the policy was enforced earlier.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa enforced an organic fertilizer which resulted in farmers losing their crops.

Amaraweera told Parliament today that tests had shown that organic fertilizer was good for the crops.

He said that the Government will distribute organic fertilizer to farmers but will not force it on them.

“If farmers say they don’t want it then we will take it back,” the Minister said.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had said that his decision to start using organic fertilizer was taken towards endowing a healthy future generation to the country.

However, he had later admitted that the implementation of the organic fertilizer policy was a mistake.

Rajapaksa’s “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” policy framework stated that the whole agricultural sector of the country should be transformed to use organic fertilizers entirely. (Colombo Gazette)