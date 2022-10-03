Concerns raised in Parliament over Wasantha’s safety

Concerns were raised in Parliament today over the safety of the Convener of the Inter University Students’ Federation Wasantha Mudalige.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Lakshman Kiriella claimed that Mudalige is being taken out of prison at night by prison officers to inspect certain locations.

Kiriella said that there have been incidents were prisons taken out at night in such a manner have later been killed.

“There is a serious threat to his life,” Kiriella said.

State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon responded saying that investigations conducted under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) cannot stop.

He said that suspects are detained on a court order and places are inspected as part of ongoing investigations. (Colombo Gazette)