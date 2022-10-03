Comprehensive international probe on Easter attacks

A comprehensive international investigation is to be sought on the Easter Sunday attacks, the Government said today.

State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon told Parliament today that the FBI, the Australian Federal Police, Interpol, and the Maldives Police have already conducted investigations into the Easter attacks.

He said that a number of suspects have been arrested overseas and some of them have been sent to Sri Lanka for further investigations.

Tennakoon said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe is of the opinion that a comprehensive international investigation must be carried out on the Easter Sunday attacks.

Accordingly, he said that such an investigation will be launched in the near future.

The State Minister also said that former President Maithripala Sirisena must take responsibility over the attacks.

Sirisena was the President and Defence Minister at the time of the attacks. (Colombo Gazette)