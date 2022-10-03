Claims of threat to Cardinal to be looked into

Claims of a threat to Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith is to be looked into, State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said today.

Responding to a question raised by the opposition over an alleged threat to the life of the Cardinal, State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon told Parliament that he was not aware of such a threat.

He said that he will look into the claims of an alleged threat to the life of the head of the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka.

Tennakoon said that the Government will not hesitate to provide security to the Cardinal if required.

The Cardinal has been very vocal over his concerns with regards to the probe on the Easter Sunday attacks. (Colombo Gazette)