Charitha Herath dropped from new COPE committee

By Easwaran Rutnam

Professor Charitha Herath has been dropped from the new Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE). 

Herath was elected as the Chairman of COPE for the Second Session of the ninth Parliament in February this year.

Herath served as the Chairman of the COPE committee until Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed President and the committees were later dissolved.

Under Herath’s leadership the COPE committee investigated several discrepancies in State institutions, including Sri Lankan Airlines.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the names of the new members of COPE today.

The new COPE members did not include Professor Charitha Herath.

The Speaker also announced the new members of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA). (Colombo Gazette)

