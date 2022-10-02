Woman accidentally shot dead by cops

A woman was accidentally shot dead by the Police in Gampaha today.

The Police said that the 29-year-old woman was travelling in a bus when she was accidentally shot by cops who had opened fire targeting some suspects.

The woman had been seated in the back seat of the bus.

The Police had opened fire on a group of suspects on the street and the bullets had hit the woman in the bus.

The woman was reported dead on admission to hospital.

The Police are conducting investigations into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)