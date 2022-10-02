Tendulkar’s India Legends lift 2nd consecutive title after beating Sri Lanka Legends

Naman Ojha’s smashing ton vs Sri Lanka Legends in the final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 helped India Legends clinch the title for the 2nd time on Saturday (October 1 in Raipur.

Sachin Tendulkar’s IND-L won the toss in the big final and opted to bat.

However, the Indian skipper got out cheaply on a golden duck as Nuwan Kulasekara cleaned him him up with a terrific delivery.

No 3 Suresh Raina too fell early and surprisingly bowler Vinay Kumar was sent in at No 4. He and Naman then steadied the innings for a while as Vinay smashed 36 off 21 balls.

Vinay also departed in the 12th over and wickets kept tumbling at the other end with likes of Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan falling in quick succession. But Nanam, at the other end, kept hitting the balls, reaching a hundred and finishing with unbeaten 108 off just 71 balls that included 15 fours and 2 sixes respectively. India put on 195/6 in their allted 20 overs.

SL-L got off to a terrible start in chase of 187 runs to win the title, losing both their openers – Dilshan Munaweera and Sanath Jayasuriya – inside the powerplay. Indian bowlers kept striking at regular intervals as no one in the Sri Lankan top-order could build a long innings. That really put Sri Lanka Legends on back foot. Later, Ishan Jayaratne, batting at No 7, showed some fight, hitting a 22-ball 51 but it was not enough to take Sri Lanka Legends go past the target of 197.

India Legends bowled Sri Laka out for 162 to win the final by 33 runs and become the champions of Road Safety World Series 2022 for the second consecutive time. Vinay Kumar took most wickets (3). Ojha was named the Player of the Match while Sri Lankan Legends captain Tillakaratne Dilshan was declared the Player of the Series. (Zee News)