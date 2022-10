Popular Sri Lankan actor Darshan Dharmaraj passed away today at the age of 41.

Dharmaraj was best known for his role as LTTE leader Vellupillai Prabhakaran in the movie titled Prabhakaran.

He has also appeared in several television dramas and also won several local awards.

The last rites of Darshan Dharmaraj are scheduled to be performed in Rakwana on Wednesday and his remains will be at a funeral parlor in Borella. (Colombo Gazette)