Australia considering investing in the energy sector

Australia is considering investing in the energy sector, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry met with the Australian High Commissioner Paul Stephens in Colombo.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the High Commissioner on his appointment as the Head of the Mission to Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the recent immediate humanitarian assistance extended to tackle domestic challenges.

Australian High Commissioner referred to possibilities for investment in the energy and education sector. The Foreign Minister welcomed investments from Australian Companies in Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister also discussed a range of bilateral issues including matters of mutual interest at the multilateral level.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Australian High Commission were also present. (Colombo Gazette)