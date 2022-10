The ‘Kandy Odyssey’ special train service operating between Colombo and Kandy, was launched today.

Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardena launched the train service from the Fort Railway Station today.

The special train service will leave Colombo at 6.30am on weekends and arrive in Kandy at 9.18am.

The train will leave Kandy at 4.50pm and arrive at the Fort Railway Station at 7.40pm. (Colombo Gazette)