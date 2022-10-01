Sanath Jayasuriya appeals to Indians to visit Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Tourism Brand Ambassador Sanath Jayasuriya made an appeal to Indians to visit Sri Lanka and experience what the country has to offer.

Speaking to reporters in India, Jayasuriya said that Sri Lanka faced a crisis over the past few months.

He said that Sri Lanka now needs tourists and he appealed to Indians to visit the country.

Jayasuriya, who is part of the Sri Lanka Legends team currently playing in India, said that the team and the players are also trying to promote the country.

“We are expecting 1 million tourists at the end of this year. Visit Sri Lanka and you will see what a lovely country (it is),” he told reporters while practising for his next match.

Meanwhile, speaking at the second road show hosted by the Sri Lanka Tourism and the Consulate General of Sri Lanka, Jayasuriya said that Sri Lanka is now safer than what it was a few months ago.

He also said that Sri Lanka will host the Lanka Premier League and open its doors for foreign players. (Colombo Gazette)