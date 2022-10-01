Red alert issued for rough seas and strong winds

A red alert has been issued for rough seas and strong winds in some parts of Sri Lanka.

The Department of Meteorology warned of rough seas from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The Department of Meteorology said that there is a possibility of an increase in swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m) and strong winds, gusting up to (60-70) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

It also said swell waves (about 2.0 – 2.5 m) and strong winds, gusting up to (50-60) kmph could be experienced in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai.

The public have been advised not to venture into fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The public have also been requested to be vigilant in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Mannar via Colombo during next 24 hours. (Colombo Gazette)