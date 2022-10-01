Price of Petrol 92 Octane and 95 Octane reduced

The Price of Petrol 92 Octane and 95 Octane has been reduced, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

He said that the price of Petrol 92 Octane will be reduced by Rs 40 per liter and Petrol 95 Octane by Rs 30 per liter from midnight today.

Petrol 92 Octane will now be sold at Rs 410 per liter and Petrol 95 Octane Rs 510 per liter.

The price of other petroleum products will remain the same.

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC said that it has also decided to reduce the price of petrol in line with the decision taken by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Fuel is currently being issued under a quota system using a QR code. (Colombo Gazette)