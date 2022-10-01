Kabul blast kills teenagers sitting practice exam

The Kaaj tuition centre is a private college which teaches both male and female students. Most girls’ schools in the country have been closed since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, but some private schools are open.

Hazaras, most of whom are Shia Muslims, are Afghanistan’s third largest ethnic group. They have long faced persecution from the regional affiliate of Islamic State (ISKP) and the Taliban, which both adhere to Sunni Islam.

The UN’s death toll is higher than that so far acknowledged by the country’s Taliban officials.

On Friday, an interior ministry spokesman condemned the attack and said security teams were at the site.

Abdul Nafy Takor said attacking civilian targets “proves the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards”.

The attack was also strongly condemned by the US and the US.