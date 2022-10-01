Breakdown at Norochcholai coal power plant fixed

The breakdown at the Norochcholai coal power plant has been fixed, Power and Energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

He said that Unit 3 of the coal power plant has been connected back to the National Grid.

The Minister also said that Units 1 and 3 are now operating at full capacity.

Wijesekera said that the ongoing 3 month long routine overhaul maintenance work on Unit 2 is expected to be completed in mid October.

The breakdown resulted in extended power cuts being enforced by the Ceylon Electricity Board.

The Norochcholai coal power plant has been facing several breakdowns since it was commissioned in 2017.

A number of environment concerns were also raised over the project. (Colombo Gazette)