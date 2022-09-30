Suspect dies in alleged confrontation with Police

A suspect accused of being involved in a stabbing incident, has died in an alleged confrontation with the Police.

The Police claimed the suspect was shot when he attacked the Police who had gone to arrest him.

The 35-year-old suspect was admitted to the Gampaha District General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Police, the suspect had attempted to snatch a handbag from a woman in the Akarawita area in Gampaha.

He had also stabbed two people during the attempt resulting in the death of one person. (Colombo Gazette)