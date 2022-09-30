Maithripala files writ application over Easter attacks case

Former President Maithripala Sirisena filed a writ application seeking the intervention of the Court of Appeal to suspend the Easter Sunday attacks case filed against him at the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Sirisena was named as a suspect in the case accusing him of alleged negligence and failure to prevent the terrorist attacks on April 21, 2019.

The Supreme Court had recently ordered not to proceed with the case against President Ranil Wickremesinghe over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The order was given on the basis that Wickremesinghe is the current President.

He was the Prime Minister at the time the Easter Sunday attacks took place.

The Supreme Court noted that under Article 35(1) of the Constitution the President is entitled to immunity. (Colombo Gazette)