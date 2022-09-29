Newly appointed National Council holds its inaugural meeting

The newly appointed National Council held its inaugural meeting at the Parliament complex today.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Leader of the House Minister Susil Premajayantha, Chief Government Whip Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, Minister Tiran Alas, Members of Parliament Asanka Navaratne, Rauf Hakeem, Rishad Badiuddin, Mano Ganesan, Palani Digambaram, Jeevan Thondaman, Sisira Jayakodi, Namal Rajapakse, Johnston Fernando, Sagara Kariyawasam, Ali Sabri Rahim, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Vajira Abeywardena, Sivaneshthurai Chandrakanthan, Champika Ranawaka and several members of Parliament were present.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake was also present at the meeting.

It has been decided to appoint two sub-committees related to national policies and economic stabilization in the inaugural meeting of the National Council.

The purpose of setting up the Sub-Committee on National Policy is to set the common priorities of Parliament to guide the formulation of medium and long-term national policies. The purpose of establishing the Sub-Committee on Economic Stabilization is to reach an agreement on the short- and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena presented the proposal to the Parliament to establish the National Council on 20.09.2022 and it was passed without division. Accordingly, the speaker announced the list of Members of Parliament who were nominated to the National Council. (Colombo Gazette)