Hamid Karzai lambasts Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks about presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 24 (ANI): Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Saturday lambasted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his remark at the United Nations General Assembly session that a threat of terrorism emanates from Afghanistan.

“The statement at #UNGA of Hon. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of #Pakistan regarding the presence of terrorist groups in #Afghanistan is unfortunate and untrue. Facts are in opposite direction: #Pakistan govt has been for decades nurturing and using terrorism against the people, culture and heritage of #Afghanistan. Continuing to use propaganda and extremism to undermine the wellbeing of the people of #Afghanistan is not in the interest of #Pakistan, conducting a civilised relationship is,” tweeted Karzai.