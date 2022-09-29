Deposed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa meets Subramanian Swamy

Deposed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had talks with Indian politician Subramanian Swamy.
Swamy, who is in Sri Lanka, had met Rajapaksa together with members of his delegation.
Subramanian Swamy also met former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and attended an event hosted by the former Prime Minister.
The Indian politician, a member of the ruling BJP party, is known to be a close friend of the Rajapaksa family.
While in Colombo, Subramanian Swamy also met Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and members of the Ceylon Workers Congress.
Swamy also delivered the keynote speech at an event held at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU). (Colombo Gazette)
“Failed birds of a feather f ock together.” Failure written all over the face. When God allows a person to meet destruction, He make his mind go bonkers, and the man does not know what is right and what is wrong. He goes down the path of destruction until he meets his demise. Happy journey! The 250 plus innocent, poor, elderly, pious poor souls are waiting to stake their claim, to ask, “What sin did WE do, to meet our untimely death in agony?”