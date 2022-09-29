Deposed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa meets Subramanian Swamy

Deposed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had talks with Indian politician Subramanian Swamy.

Swamy, who is in Sri Lanka, had met Rajapaksa together with members of his delegation.

Subramanian Swamy also met former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and attended an event hosted by the former Prime Minister.

The Indian politician, a member of the ruling BJP party, is known to be a close friend of the Rajapaksa family.

While in Colombo, Subramanian Swamy also met Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and members of the Ceylon Workers Congress.

Swamy also delivered the keynote speech at an event held at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU). (Colombo Gazette)