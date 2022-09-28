Ranil and Japanese PM discuss strengthening relations

President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida today discussed opportunities to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Wickremesinghe met the Japanese Prime Minister at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo.

The Japanese Prime Minister warmly welcomed President Wickremesinghe and extended his best wishes on his appointment to the Office of President.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe also called on Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace, his official residence in Tokyo.

Wickremesinghe is visiting Japan for the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, held in the capital the previous day. (Colombo Gazette)