Fire destroys 80 houses in Kajeemawatta

A major fire which swept through Kajeemawatta last night has destroyed at least 80 houses and displaced several people.

The Police said that so far there have not been any reports of injuries caused by the fire.

The fire swept through the area last night and was extinguished after several hours.

A number of fire brigades were deployed to extinguish the fire.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had also instructed the authorities to offer assistance to the families affected by the fire. (Colombo Gazette)