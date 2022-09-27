Sri Lanka to implement FTA with Singapore

Sri Lanka is to implement the Free Trade Agreement (FTA with Singapore.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong in Tokyo today (27).

During the discussions, President Wickremesinghe informed the Singaporean Prime Minister that an international trade office was being established in the President’s office.

He also explained that his priority was to bring into effect the Free Trade Agreement with Singapore.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed the news, and stated that Singapore was looking forward to investing in Sri Lanka once again.

President Wickremesinghe invited the Singaporean Prime Minister to visit Sri Lanka next year when the country celebrates its 75th Independence anniversary.

The Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement was signed in 2018 when Wickremesinghe was Prime Minister.

The Government led by Gotabaya Rajapaksa had raised concerns over the FTA and had proposed several amendments. (Colombo Gazette)