US assures commitment to work with Sri Lanka

The United States (US) today assured its commitment to work with the Government of Sri Lanka.

US Permanent Representative to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies in Rome, Ambassador Cindy McCain had talks with Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane in Colombo today.

Ambassador Cindy McCain said that at the meeting she reaffirmed the United States’ long-standing commitment to the people of Sri Lanka.

Ambassador Cindy McCain is in Sri Lanka from September 25-28 to highlight U.S. food assistance programs in Sri Lanka and reinforce the U.S. commitment and lasting partnership with the island nation.

In addition to meeting with senior Government officials and aid organizations in Colombo, Ambassador McCain will join U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung to travel to the Central Province to visit schools, agricultural research facilities, and community organizations and meet with recipients and implementers of relief provided through U.S. government-funded humanitarian assistance programs.

The United States is the single largest country donor to the three United Nations food and agriculture agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Food Program (WFP).

U.S.-funded UN projects showcase how the U.S. government, the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies, and the government of Sri Lanka collaborate to reduce food insecurity and advance humanitarian relief, livelihood protection, and agriculture-led economic growth, especially at this critical time of increased global hunger. (Colombo Gazette)