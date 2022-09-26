SMGS Hospital Jammu specializes in treatment of mother and child, faith in facilities attracts patients from distant places

Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh Hospital (SMGSH) in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is a major hospital. It plays a key role in providing medical facilities to children and pregnant women across the province.

Although Government Medical College Hospitals have been established in Kathua, Udhampur, Kathua and Rajouri districts, even today most pregnant women from across the region come here for delivery. The hospital is equipped with the latest facilities for the treatment of new born children. Speaking in this regard, many patients said that it is the first choice of patients in terms of trust and reliability. This hospital has a capacity of 550 beds where paediatricians, ENT and dermatology doctors sit besides gynaecologists.

Neonatal ICU, microscopic surgery, and phototherapy facilities are also available for newborns. On average, 550 patients are checked in different OPDs in the hospital every day, more than 86 patients are admitted on average, 50 minor operations are done every day, and around 100 ultrasounds, X-rays and other 600 tests are done in different laboratories.

State-of-the-art facilities are being provided here, special attention is paid to cleanliness and the ward has modern beds for the post-natal care of pregnant women, renovation of the structure is also done. Doctors, and paramedical staff are also professional, sincere and dutiful.

It is worth mentioning that it was inaugurated by Maharaja Hari Singh on 6 May 1940. At that time, hospitals were constructed in Jammu at the cost of 80 lakhs and in Kashmir at the cost of 35 lakhs.

At that time it was called Sadar Hospital. Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, Srinagar, located at Round Market, Kiran Nagar, Srinagar, was established in 1948, with a capacity of 750 beds. SMGSH Hospital, Shalimar, Jammu Earlier, medical officers were posted here from outside the state, but the Medical College Jammu was opened. Later the teaching staff was posted here from there.

The paediatric block of the hospital is being expanded to handle the overcrowding, as the situation in the hospital is such that two to three children are kept in a single bed, yet people prefer this hospital because they have complete faith that they will leave here fully cured. It is also a good thing that the number of deaths in the number of operations and deliveries that take place here is very low. (ANI)