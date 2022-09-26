Parliament complex reopens for the public

The Parliament complex was reopened for the public and over 100 students from Ladies’ College Colombo visited the building today, the Parliament media unit said.

Restrictions were imposed on visitors to the Parliament complex owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the restrictions have now been lifted and university students, government-registered higher education institutions and foreigners have submitted requests to visit the building.

Accordingly, more than 100 students of Colombo Ladies College visited the Parliament complex on an educational tour today.

The students of Ladies’ College are the first group of students to visit the Parliament complex after the relaxation of the restrictions imposed on the public since March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)