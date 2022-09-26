Government warns of fresh attempts to create instability

The Government today warned of fresh attempts to create instability in the country.

Acting Defence Minister Premitha Bandara said that university students with a political agenda and some trade unions are attempting to instigate violence in the country.

He said that the security forces will act against anyone disrupting public life.

Bandara said that the Government recognises the right of the public to stage peaceful protests.

However, he said that such protests cannot disrupt the daily lives of the public or the economy.

The Minister also said that before staging any protest the Police must be kept informed several hours ahead.

Bandara said that recent protests were not approved by the Police.

Acting Defence Minister Premitha Bandara also said that establishing High Security Zones is not new.

He said that the new High Security Zones were established to prevent certain groups from creating instability in the country.

However, he said that the President will review the High Security Zones when he returns to the country. (Colombo Gazette)