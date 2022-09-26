Galle Face agitation site likely to be removed

The agitation site at Galle Face is likely to be removed following a review by defence officials.

Defence Secretary General G.D.H. Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) said that in his opinion the agitation site at Galle Face should not be there.

He said the agitation site poses a threat to the Presidential Secretariat at Galle Face.

Gunaratne said that the defence establishment will meet and decide the future of the agitation site at Galle Face.

However, he said that since the area around the Presidential Secretariat at Galle Face has now been declared a High Security Zone, no protests will be permitted even at the agitation site.

The Defence Secretary, however asserted, that the public will be allowed to spend time at Galle Face as usual. (Colombo Gazette)